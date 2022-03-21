Skip to main content

Thunder Gameday: Hosting the Surging Celtics

The Boston Celtics are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, as the struggling Thunder host them in Oklahoma City.

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Thunder will host the Boston Celtics in Oklahoma City. Boston is on a hot streak over the past few weeks, while the Thunder have dropped nine-straight games.

After missing last night’s contest, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could make a return to the lineup against the Celtics, which would be huge for the team on the offensive end of the floor.

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

ODDS: 

The Thunder enter the day as 13.5-point underdogs to the Celtics, and the total over/under is 216 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME: 

Boston is excellent defensively, boasting the NBA's top defensive rating (105.5) on the season. This means the Thunder could struggle tremendously on offense, where they've been the worst in the league this season. 

Along with the spectacular defense, the Celtics have two offensive starts in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. That duo has the firepower to single-handedly put Oklahoma City away if they start to pull ahead.

Currently on a nine-game skid, the Thunder haven't been able to win a game in over two weeks. Things won't get any easier tonight against Boston. The Celtics have won three-straight and eight of their last ten. 

It will be a night in which former Thunder big Al Horford will be back in Oklahoma City, just one season removed from being part of the rebuilding Thunder roster. 

The Thunder will once again be without star rookie Josh Giddey in this matchup.

RECORDS: 

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-51) vs. Boston Celtics (44-28)

WHEN: 

Monday, March 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION: 

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO: 

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD: 

After missing Sunday’s contest against the Orlando Magic, the hope is that Gilgeous-Alexander is able to play on Monday night against the Celtics. With lingering ankle soreness, he sat out on the first night of the back-to-back.

