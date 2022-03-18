Thunder Gameday: In Miami Against Top Team In East

On Friday night, the Thunder will be in Miami to take on the Heat.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have struggled to win games of late, riding a league-high seven-game losing streak into Friday. Things won’t get any easier, as they’re set to be on the road against the Miami Heat today.

One of the best teams in the entire NBA, Miami has very few weaknesses. Can Oklahoma City pull off a major upset?

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 15.5-point underdogs to the Heat, and the total over/under is 219.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

This will be a matchup between a team with a top four record in the NBA against a team with a bottom four record. At this point in the season, Miami has more than double the amount of wins that Oklahoma City has.

What makes the Heat so special is their defense. A solid team on that end of the floor, they’ve earned the fifth highest defensive rating (107.4) in the NBA thus far. Since the turn of the calendar year, they’ve been top three in that category.

On the offensive end of the floor, Miami also has plenty of firepower. The roster features three players that average at least 19.0 points per game, with Jimmy Butler leading the scoring charge.

Against a Thunder team that struggles on both ends of the floor, the Heat should have no problem dominating this matchup.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-49) vs. Miami Heat (46-24)

WHEN:

Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

FTX Arena - Miami, FL

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

The Thunder have now been without their star rookie in Josh Giddey for the entire month of March. In his absence, the team has gone 2-8.

It’s become even more clear how impactful of a player he is at only 19 years old, as Oklahoma City struggles without him.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.