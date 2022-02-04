Thunder Gameday: In Portland for First Night of Back-to-Back

Although shorthanded, the Thunder will look to beat the Trail Blazers for the second time this week.

Earlier this week, the Thunder earned a victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Oklahoma City. On Friday night, the Blazers will get a chance at redemption in Portland as they defend their home court.

In yet another game without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC will need several players to step up in his absence. Portland is also without its star in Damian Lillard at this point in the season.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as x-point underdogs to the Trail Blazers, and the total over/under is XXX points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

While the Thunder have won two consecutive contests, the Blazers are on a three-game losing streak. Over these past two games for Oklahoma City, it’s been all about spectacular guard play.

Since Gilgeous-Alexander went down, the guard trio of Lu Dort, Josh Giddey and Tre Mann has combined for 59 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists per game. Additionally, the team defense has looked much improved.

For the Blazers, determining a clear direction ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline will be key. Do they want to make a push for the play-in to make Damian Lillard happy? Or do they become sellers at the deadline to build for next season?

This game against the Thunder could ultimately help dictate that direction. With a loss, they’d be at four-straight which wouldn’t feel promising for the front office.

Like many games for OKC this season, this one could come down to which team gets more production from its guards.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (16-34) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-31)

WHEN:

Friday, February 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Moda Center, Portland, OR

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

As reported by The Oklahoman’s Joe Mussatto, the Thunder arrived later than expected to Portland following flight issues in Dallas on Wednesday night. That’s a tough stretch leading up to a back-to-back road series on Friday and Saturday.

