Thunder Gameday: Kicking Off Mini Series at Home Against Clippers

It’s the first of two matchups between the Oklahoma City Thunder and LA Clippers this week at Paycom Center. In today’s contest, both teams will be without key players.

As such, this will be a game dictated by quite a few complimentary pieces from both squads. The Thunder have been overpowered in their three games to this point due to lack of size, but likely will have less trouble on that front against the Clippers.

What can be expected in tonight’s game?

Richard Mackson / USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 10-point underdogs to the Clippers, and the total over/under is 225.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Oklahoma City will be extremely shorthanded in this game, playing without four of its best players. Of course, one of those is Chet Holmgren who is out for the season, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip), Josh Giddey (ankle) and Jalen Williams (orbital bone) will also miss today’s contest.

As such, the Thunder will be going up against one of the best teams in the league with a roster primarily comprised of bench players. It will be up to Lu Dort and Tre Mann to carry the bulk of the scoring load.

Who else could step up? Aleksej Pokusevski and Darius Bazley are two of the more experienced players on the roster and can make an impact on both ends.

With that in mind, Paul George (illness) and Marcus Morris (personal reasons) will miss for the Clippers.

Regardless, LA is much more experienced and talented than Oklahoma City when looking at the rosters that will be on the floor.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3) vs. LA Clippers (2-1)

WHEN:

Tuesday, Oct. 25 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Once this contest comes to a close, these teams will both begin preparation for a rematch on Thursday. It will be interesting to see what adjustments are made and how each team looks the second time around.

