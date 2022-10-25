Skip to main content

Thunder Gameday: Kicking Off Mini Series at Home Against Clippers

Tonight’s game will be the first of two games between the Thunder and Clippers in the next three days.

It’s the first of two matchups between the Oklahoma City Thunder and LA Clippers this week at Paycom Center. In today’s contest, both teams will be without key players.

As such, this will be a game dictated by quite a few complimentary pieces from both squads. The Thunder have been overpowered in their three games to this point due to lack of size, but likely will have less trouble on that front against the Clippers.

What can be expected in tonight’s game?

Josh Giddey, Los Angeles Clippers

ODDS: 

The Thunder enter the day as 10-point underdogs to the Clippers, and the total over/under is 225.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME: 

Oklahoma City will be extremely shorthanded in this game, playing without four of its best players. Of course, one of those is Chet Holmgren who is out for the season, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip), Josh Giddey (ankle) and Jalen Williams (orbital bone) will also miss today’s contest.

As such, the Thunder will be going up against one of the best teams in the league with a roster primarily comprised of bench players. It will be up to Lu Dort and Tre Mann to carry the bulk of the scoring load.

Who else could step up? Aleksej Pokusevski and Darius Bazley are two of the more experienced players on the roster and can make an impact on both ends.

With that in mind, Paul George (illness) and Marcus Morris (personal reasons) will miss for the Clippers.

Regardless, LA is much more experienced and talented than Oklahoma City when looking at the rosters that will be on the floor.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

RECORDS: 

Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3) vs. LA Clippers (2-1)

WHEN: 

Tuesday, Oct. 25 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION: 

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO: 

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD: 

Once this contest comes to a close, these teams will both begin preparation for a rematch on Thursday. It will be interesting to see what adjustments are made and how each team looks the second time around.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (2)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Clippers, Thunder Injury Reports Filled Ahead of Back-to-Back

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Eugene Omoruyi
News

Robinson-Earl Exceeds Expectations in Oklahoma City's Loss to Minnesota

By Ross Lovelace
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Thunder Shooting Woes Still Prevalent Early in 2022-23 Season

By Chris Becker
Nikola Jokic, Mike Muscala, Denver Nuggets
News

Mock Trade: Lakers Start to Fix Shooting Issues

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Kenrich Williams
News

Thunder Outmanned by Timberwolves in Loss

By Kade Kimble
Lu Dort, Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
News

Thunder Experiencing Foul Trouble Through First Two Games

By Dustin McLaughlin
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
News

Injury Report: SGA’s Status in Question for OKC’s Home Opener

By Chris Becker
Lu Dort, Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
News

Giddey, Gilgeous-Alexander Shine as Thunder Fall to Nuggets

By Randall Sweet