Thunder Gameday: Lottery Teams Clash in Detroit

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons have both been lottery teams over the past two seasons. That trend has continued early in the 2022-23 campaign as they have losing records and are outside of the playoff picture.

Overall team success aside, these two franchises have extremely bright futures. The amount of young talent on the respective rosters is incredible, with several players that have the upside to be among the best players in the NBA one day.

The outcome of tonight’s game could legitimately make an impact on final lottery odds.

Rick Osentoski / USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 2.5-point underdogs to the Pistons, and the total over/under is 223.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The matchup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander against Cade Cunningham tonight will be fascinating. They’re both jumbo guards that have the talent to be top players in the league one day.

Alongside Cunningham is Jaden Ivey in the backcourt, while Gilgeous-Alexander headlines a guard duo with Josh Giddey. These four players will make the most significant impact on this game.

Although both of these teams are young, Detroit has more experience. Some of the players the Pistons traded for this summer should ultimately result in a higher ceiling despite the slow start.

Keep an eye on Bojan Bogdanovic, who is a key veteran piece of this Detroit team and can score points in a hurry.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (4-5) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-8)

WHEN:

Monday, Nov. 7 2022 at 6:30 PM CT

LOCATION:

Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will head back home to Oklahoma City to host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

