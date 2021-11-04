Thunder Gameday: OKC Continues Road Trip at Lakers

The Thunder continue their road trip with their second matchup of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rookie Josh Giddey, the Thunder are set to see the Lakers for the second time in the 2021-22 season.

In the first matchup, Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey ignited to secure their first win and only win of the season thus far.

This time, however, Los Angeles will be led by LeBron James on their home court in Staples Center.

Keys to the Game: Los Angeles will more than likely have their dynamic trio of Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and James this time around after missing the latter in the first matchup.

Guard Luguentz Dort, who missed OKC’s last game due to a sore shoulder, should have a major workload on Thursday night, health permitted.

If OKC can limit the trio, they’ll have a good shot at making the game competitive.

Records: Los Angeles Lakers (5-3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-6)

When: Thursday, Nov. 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles

TV/Radio: Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA Leaguepass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

Final Word: After slow starts to the season for Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddy, Oklahoma City’s backcourt of the future will look to continue their hot streaks.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 27 points on five 3-pointers in the last showing against the Lakers, is averaging 22.9 points per game on the season.

Giddey, who posted his best all-around game against Los Angeles with 18 points and 10 assists, will look to continue his hot scoring streak.

