Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Rides Four-Game Winning Streak Against Brooklyn Nets

On Sunday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Brooklyn Nets, hoping to bring their winning streak to five games.

If the season ended today, the Oklahoma City Thunder would be in the play-in tournament with a chance to make the playoffs. They've won four consecutive games and are 5-2 in their last seven.

Now 5-6 on the season, OKC is tenth in the Western Conference standings and one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Can they extend their winning streak to five games on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets?

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 9-point underdogs to the Nets, and the total over/under is 213.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Even without Kyrie Irving playing, the Nets still have two of the most lethal scorers in NBA history in James Harden and Kevin Durant. Their exceptional play has led Brooklyn to being one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Although Oklahoma City will be outmatched in terms of talent, they've played harder than anyone in the NBA this season and have proven that they're never out of a game. With four of their five wins being in comebacks of 15 points or more, teams can't fall asleep against OKC.

The Nets are the NBA's best 3-point shooting team (39.0%), taking 34.7 attempts per game. The Thunder's perimeter defense will be key in this matchup, with Lu Dort being as important as ever. With that in mind, OKC is a top-five rebounding team (47.8 per game) and will have a huge advantage on the glass against Brooklyn who pulls down just 44.8 per game (22nd in NBA).

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (5-6) vs. Brooklyn Nets (9-4)

WHEN:

Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 6:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

“The game-plan is like the frosting on the cake," said Thunder coach Mark Daigneault after Saturday's practice. "The cake is the fundamentals, your system, your base. That’s what I think is trending up right now.”

Oklahoma City has the third-highest defensive rating in the NBA since Oct. 27, when they really started to turn things around. That stellar defense has been a huge reason they've had so much success recently.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.