Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thunder Gameday: OKC Looking for Fourth Straight Win

    Riding a three-game win streak, the Thunder are looking to add another to the list against the Kings on Friday night.
    Author:

    Amid a three-game win-streak, the Thunder is looking to continue its momentum with a matchup against Sacramento on Friday.

    On its first ever alternate court, Oklahoma City will don its newest City Edition alternates featuring details from several past jerseys highlighted by white and silver accents.

    ODDS:

    The Thunder enter the day as 4-point underdogs to the Kings.

    KEYS TO THE GAME:

    Sacramento is off to another mediocre start. Led by reignited Harrison Barnes and De’Aaron Fox, the Kings are looking to get back in the win column following three straight losses.

    Stopping Barnes, Fox and sharpshooting Buddy Hield will be key, but OKC will also need to limit Sacramento’s young duo of Tyrese Halliburton and rookie Davion Mitchell.

    RECORDS:

    Oklahoma City Thunder (4-6) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-7)

    Recommended for You

    WHEN:

    Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. CT

    LOCATION:

    Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK

    TV/RADIO:

    Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

    FINAL WORD:

    Following an 0-4 start with one of the toughest schedule’s in the league, Oklahoma City has now won four of its last six games.

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley will look to continue their strong play, and rookie Josh Giddey will be looking to rebound after a couple of tough shooting performances.

    Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

    Lu Dort, New Orleans Pelicans
    News

    Thunder Gameday: OKC Looking for Fourth Straight Win

    just now
    Darius Bazley, OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets
    News

    Thunder Forward Darius Bazley Seeing Efficient Stretch

    12 hours ago
    Theo Maledon, San Antonio Spurs
    News

    Thunder Tracker: Theo Maledon Assigned to Blue in G League

    15 hours ago
    Thunder Practice Report | Nov. 11, 2021
    Video

    The Thunder Taking Advantage of Home-Game Stint

    15 hours ago
    Mike Muscala
    News

    Top Performers From Oklahoma City's Third Straight Victory

    20 hours ago
    Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft
    Draft Coverage

    Draft Prospects: Who Could be Next Piece of OKC Thunder Core?

    Nov 11, 2021
    Lu Dort, New Orleans Pelicans
    News

    Oklahoma City Wins Three Straight, Tops New Orleans 108-100

    Nov 10, 2021
    Evan Mobley
    News

    NBA Rookie Ladder: Mobley Grabs Top Spot

    Nov 10, 2021