Thunder Gameday: OKC Looking for Fourth Straight Win

Riding a three-game win streak, the Thunder are looking to add another to the list against the Kings on Friday night.

Amid a three-game win-streak, the Thunder is looking to continue its momentum with a matchup against Sacramento on Friday.

On its first ever alternate court, Oklahoma City will don its newest City Edition alternates featuring details from several past jerseys highlighted by white and silver accents.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 4-point underdogs to the Kings.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Sacramento is off to another mediocre start. Led by reignited Harrison Barnes and De’Aaron Fox, the Kings are looking to get back in the win column following three straight losses.

Stopping Barnes, Fox and sharpshooting Buddy Hield will be key, but OKC will also need to limit Sacramento’s young duo of Tyrese Halliburton and rookie Davion Mitchell.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (4-6) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-7)

WHEN:

Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following an 0-4 start with one of the toughest schedule’s in the league, Oklahoma City has now won four of its last six games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley will look to continue their strong play, and rookie Josh Giddey will be looking to rebound after a couple of tough shooting performances.

Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.