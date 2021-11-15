Thunder Gameday: OKC Takes on Miami Heat at Home

Following a 24-point loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Oklahoma City Thunder will look to get back on track Monday night against the Miami Heat.

The Oklahoma City Thunder had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, but have the opportunity to bounce back against the Miami Heat on Monday. In the second night of a back-to-back, the Thunder will look to get production out of their young prospects as they get tested against an experienced Heat team.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 8.5-point underdogs to the Heat, and the total over/under is 210 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Heat are an extremely physical team on both ends of the floor, especially with how aggressive Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are. Miami is the NBA's top rebounding team thus far in the season, but Oklahoma City is also top-five on the glass.

This Heat team has four players that have been absolutely spectacular this season in Butler, Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. All four are capable of scoring 20 points on any given night, and sometimes all four accomplish that in the same night.

If there's one major weakness of Miami to this point in the season, it's their struggles on the road. Despite having an 8-5 record on the year, they're just 4-4 away from their home court. This will be an advantage for the Thunder on Monday night, who are best at home at 3-3 this season.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7) vs. Miami Heat (8-5)

WHEN:

Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

It will be a tough test for this young Thunder group on Monday, but with how hard they play, OKC can never be counted out.

