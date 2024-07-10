Thunder Gameday: OKC Thunder Attempt to Finish Salt Lake City Classic Strong
The Oklahoma City Thunder have split the first two of three games in the Salt Lake City Classic, falling to the Philadelphia 76ers in the opener before rebounding to blow past a short-handed Utah Jazz squad on Tuesday in dominating fashion.
Everything was clicking for the OKC Thunder a night ago, Ousmane Dieng took a massive step forward dropping 20 points, Dillon Jones and Ajay Mitchell looked like savvy vets filling up the stat sheet and even Jack Gholke got in on the action splashing in a triple.
Now, the Bricktown boys play their final Salt Lake City Game of this circuit looking to finish 2-1 before heading to Vegas.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
Keyontae Johnson will be a massive factor in this contest, after resting in night two for the Thunder to navigate this three games in as many nights stretch, he is one of the lone players with NBA experience that should be in the lineup today - as the other top names on the docket remain unclear at this time due to workload.
How would the Thunder maintain Zach Edey? The Purdue big man did not play in last night's contest which would make him a prime candidate to return tonight, the Thunder's Summer League only consists of two bigs - each of whom have played heavy minutes the last two nights - if either have to rest this could be a walk in the part for Edey against an undersized group.
Gholke is the fan favorite of this summer league, why not on a getaway day before heading to Vegas let him get in the game and launch triples? If any player is able to take an undersized and outmatched bunch into battle and pull off the upset it is the sharpshooting swingman.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (1-1) at Memphis Grizzlies (1-1)
WHEN:
Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. CDT
LOCATION:
Delta Center - Salt Lake City, Utah
TV/RADIO:
ESPN2, 98.1 FM
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start Your Free Trial)
After two games of the Salt Lake City classic, the Oklahoma City Thunder have to be pleased with their showing from their rookie class and with Dieng's step forward in the second night of action. However, ahead of Game three, it is unclear who will be in action for the third game in as many nights. It would not be shocking to see the Thunder issue a few rest days.
