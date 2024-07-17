Thunder Gameday: OKC Thunder Hopes to Break Two-Game Skid Against Phoenix
Oklahoma City enters Wednesday evening on a two-game slide, dropping its last two contests to the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat by a total of 54 points.
Now crossing the mid-point in July, the Thunder sit at a 2-3 record between the Utah and Las Vegas Summer League's, heading back into Cox Pavilion to face off against the Phoenix Suns. The Suns have lost both of their outings in Vegas, a 17-point loss to the Golden State Warriors and a four-point loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.
Both the Thunder and Suns come in off a couple losses, hoping to scrape a win away from the other.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
Oklahoma City is going to need a bit more help shooting from distance in this one. In their 29-point slide to Miami, the team shot an abysmal 21.2% from the arc on 33 tries, with Dillon Jones contributing to six of their 26 misses.
Jones went on to go 0-for-6 from outside, struggling from that area and from the field overall. 4-for-14 is not the most efficient, and he'll have to clean some of that up into Wednesday night's game.
On top of their inability to shoot the ball at a high clip a game ago, their defense was stagnant, leaving Miami to shoot nearly 50% from the field and directly at 50% from three on 32 attempts. Those two factors led Oklahoma City to a very poor night, leaving them only to get some rest and pack it up for the next one against Phoenix.
Now, they'll look to correct those errors and recoup against a lagging Suns team.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (2-3) vs. Phoenix Suns (0-2)
INJURIES:
Check out our live injury tracker, along with our game day injury report that will release later today.
WHEN:
Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Cox Pavilion - Las Vegas, NV
TV/RADIO:
Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA TV, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start Your Free Trial)
FINAL WORD:
The Thunder will have their opportunity to break the team's slight skid on Wednesday evening, as they will then look ahead to playing Golden State at 9:30 p.m. CT on Friday.
