Thunder Gameday: OKC Thunder Hopes to Break Two-Game Skid Against Phoenix

Following two big losses to start off their time in Las Vegas, the Thunder will look to topple the Suns on Wednesday night.

Nathan Aker

May 15, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; Ulrich Chomche (62) and Ajay Mitchell (53) participate during the 2024 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
/ David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma City enters Wednesday evening on a two-game slide, dropping its last two contests to the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat by a total of 54 points.

Now crossing the mid-point in July, the Thunder sit at a 2-3 record between the Utah and Las Vegas Summer League's, heading back into Cox Pavilion to face off against the Phoenix Suns. The Suns have lost both of their outings in Vegas, a 17-point loss to the Golden State Warriors and a four-point loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

Both the Thunder and Suns come in off a couple losses, hoping to scrape a win away from the other.

Forward Jalen Bridges, during the Suns Summer League, talks to the media at Verizon 5G Performance Center on July 9, 2024, in Phoenix. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY

KEYS TO THE GAME: 

Oklahoma City is going to need a bit more help shooting from distance in this one. In their 29-point slide to Miami, the team shot an abysmal 21.2% from the arc on 33 tries, with Dillon Jones contributing to six of their 26 misses.

Jones went on to go 0-for-6 from outside, struggling from that area and from the field overall. 4-for-14 is not the most efficient, and he'll have to clean some of that up into Wednesday night's game.

On top of their inability to shoot the ball at a high clip a game ago, their defense was stagnant, leaving Miami to shoot nearly 50% from the field and directly at 50% from three on 32 attempts. Those two factors led Oklahoma City to a very poor night, leaving them only to get some rest and pack it up for the next one against Phoenix.

Now, they'll look to correct those errors and recoup against a lagging Suns team.

RECORDS: 

Oklahoma City Thunder (2-3) vs. Phoenix Suns (0-2)

INJURIES: 

WHEN: 

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION: 

Cox Pavilion - Las Vegas, NV

TV/RADIO: 

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA TV, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:  

The Thunder will have their opportunity to break the team's slight skid on Wednesday evening, as they will then look ahead to playing Golden State at 9:30 p.m. CT on Friday.

Published
Nathan Aker

NATHAN AKER

Nathan is a senior at the University of Oklahoma majoring in Public Relations set to graduate in May 2024. He holds experience covering multiple sports, primarily basketball, at the high school and collegiate level. 

