Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Looks to Continue Winning Streak Against Pelicans

The Oklahoma City Thunder are riding a two-game winning streak heading into New Orleans on Wednesday. As the young Thunder roster continues to figure things out, they've got a real shot to win their third consecutive game as they take on the struggling Pelicans.

The surging backcourt of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey has continued to emerge as one of the best young duos in the NBA as OKC continues their rebuild. They've got an extremely young roster, but have a ton of promising talent that is slowly developing as the season goes on.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 4.5-point underdogs to the Pelicans, and the total over/under is 215.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Pelicans have been the worst team in in the NBA to this point in the season, winning just one of their first eleven games of the 2021-22 season. One of the reasons they've struggled so much is because their star forward in Zion Williamson has missed the entire season thus far.

Brandon Ingram is questionable coming into Wednesday with a right hip contusion, meaning the Pelicans could be even more vulnerable than normal in this matchup. He's been New Orlean's best player in the absence of Williamson, averaging 25.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest.

Regardless of whether he plays or not, the undersized Thunder will have a tough task containing Jonas Valanciunas, who's been one of the most underrated bigs in the league this season, producing 19.5 points and 13.9 rebounds per game.

The battle on the glass and in the paint could be a huge factor in this game.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (3-6) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (1-10)

WHEN:

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Oklahoma City has won three of their past five games and have a ton of momentum. As confidence continues to build, quite a few members of the Thunder roster have looked much better on the court of late.

