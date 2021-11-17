Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Gets Another Shot at the Houston Rockets

Following a 33-point loss to the Houston Rockets earlier this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder will have a chance for revenge on Wednesday night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will match up with the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, as they look to get revenge for the 33-point loss earlier this season. That win by the Rockets over the Thunder has been their only win of the season, as they’ve lost 12-straight games since and have the worst record in the NBA.

Following a four-game winning streak last week, Oklahoma City has lost two consecutive contests, but will have a real opportunity to get back on track against Houston.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 3.5-point favorites over the Rockets, and the total over/under is 213.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Rockets are in a rebuilding phase similar to the Thunder, rolling out one of the youngest rosters in the league. Neither team is particularly great relative to the rest of the NBA, but there are a couple of things that could make a difference in this matchup.

For starters, OKC has been one of the top defensive teams in the NBA over the past few weeks. If they’re able to contain an explosive rookie guard in Jalen Green and the rest of the Rockets from scoring at a high level on Wednesday, the Thunder should have success.

Perhaps the biggest factor in this game is top-level talent. With both teams being comprised of primarily young players, stars will stand out. With that in mind, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be the best player in the entire arena on Wednesday. He’s averaged 21.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest this season.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (5-8) vs. Houston Rockets (1-13)

WHEN:

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

“I think we had the right intentions tonight, we just didn’t execute the way we wanted to,” said Gilgeous-Alexander following the loss to Miami earlier this week.

The Thunder are continuing to keep the right mindset, but need to better execute the game plan if they want to continue to win more games.

