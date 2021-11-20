Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Plays Boston on Second Night of Back-to-Back

    The OKC Thunder will play in Boston against the Celtics on Saturday on the second night of a back-to-back.
    Author:

    The Oklahoma City Thunder have been solid this season, exceeding expectations despite being the youngest team in the NBA. Following a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, they'll immediately head to Boston to take on the Celtics.

    ODDS: 

    The Thunder enter the day as 10-point underdogs to the Celtics, and the total over/under is 208 points.

    KEYS TO THE GAME: 

    The Celtics are much better than their record shows to this point in the season. With a duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, there's not many better scoring punches in the entire NBA.

    Boston is a poor 3-point shooting team, which should be a major advantage for the Thunder. Over the past few games, teams have been able to convert on their attempts from beyond the arc at a high level. The OKC defense is surging, but will have a tough test on Saturday night.

    RECORDS: 

    Oklahoma City Thunder (6-9) vs. Boston Celtics (8-8)

    WHEN: 

    Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 6:30 PM CT

    LOCATION: 

    TD Garden, Boston, MA

    TV/RADIO: 

    Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

    FINAL WORD: 

    “No expectations. Just really honored to be sitting in that seat. I’m looking forward to continuing the momentum that we’ve been building," said Thunder assistant coach Dave Bliss on Friday.

    He'll be at the helm in the absence of Mark Daigneault once again in this matchup against the Celtics.

