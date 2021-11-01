Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Takes on Paul George and Clippers

As the Thunder continue their road trip out West, they’ll take on Paul George and the Clippers in Los Angeles.

On Monday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the LA Clippers on the road. Although the Clippers have struggled this season, with just one win in their first five games, they have the talent to be a playoff team this season.

Oklahoma City owns the Clippers’ unprotected first-round pick in the upcoming draft, meaning the more they lose, the better that pick will be when it conveys.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 11-point underdogs to the Clippers, and the total over/under is 213 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

A former member of the Thunder, Paul George is the clear leader of this Clippers team. With Kawhi Leonard out with injury, there’s a ton resting on the shoulders of George. He’s been spectacular this season, being a top-five scorer in the NBA with 27.6 points per game.

If Oklahoma City is going to win this game, it starts with slowing down George. Expect Lu Dort to spend quite a bit of time defending him Monday night.

This young Thunder team has had trouble getting off to a good start this season. When they’re able to keep the game close early, they have been able to find ways to stay competitive until the final buzzer. Throwing the first punch should be an emphasis for them against the Clippers.

Thunder rookie Josh Giddey has continued to shine early in his career and will have another opportunity to showcase his talent on a Monday night. Could he notch a triple-double and become the youngest in the NBA to ever do so?

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (1-5) vs. LA Clippers (1-4)

WHEN:

Monday, November 1, 2021 at 9:30 PM CT

LOCATION:

Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

The Clippers have struggled tremendously to this point in the season, but should be heavy favorites over the Thunder on Monday night.

