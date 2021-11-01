Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Takes on Paul George and Clippers

    As the Thunder continue their road trip out West, they’ll take on Paul George and the Clippers in Los Angeles.
    Author:

    On Monday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the LA Clippers on the road. Although the Clippers have struggled this season, with just one win in their first five games, they have the talent to be a playoff team this season.

    Oklahoma City owns the Clippers’ unprotected first-round pick in the upcoming draft, meaning the more they lose, the better that pick will be when it conveys.

    ODDS: 

    The Thunder enter the day as 11-point underdogs to the Clippers, and the total over/under is 213 points.

    KEYS TO THE GAME: 

    A former member of the Thunder, Paul George is the clear leader of this Clippers team. With Kawhi Leonard out with injury, there’s a ton resting on the shoulders of George. He’s been spectacular this season, being a top-five scorer in the NBA with 27.6 points per game.

    If Oklahoma City is going to win this game, it starts with slowing down George. Expect Lu Dort to spend quite a bit of time defending him Monday night.

    This young Thunder team has had trouble getting off to a good start this season. When they’re able to keep the game close early, they have been able to find ways to stay competitive until the final buzzer. Throwing the first punch should be an emphasis for them against the Clippers.

    Thunder rookie Josh Giddey has continued to shine early in his career and will have another opportunity to showcase his talent on a Monday night. Could he notch a triple-double and become the youngest in the NBA to ever do so?

    RECORDS: 

    Oklahoma City Thunder (1-5) vs. LA Clippers (1-4)

    Recommended for You

    WHEN: 

    Monday, November 1, 2021 at 9:30 PM CT

    LOCATION: 

    Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

    TV/RADIO: 

    Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

    FINAL WORD: 

    The Clippers have struggled tremendously to this point in the season, but should be heavy favorites over the Thunder on Monday night.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

    Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

    OKC Thunder, LA Clippers, Paul George, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Roby
    News

    Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Takes on Paul George and Clippers

    just now
    Evan Mobley
    News

    Rookie Tracker: Barnes, Mobley Continue Hot NBA Starts

    14 hours ago
    Lu Dort, Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
    News

    Top Performers From Oklahoma City's 103-82 Loss to Golden State

    20 hours ago
    OKC Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Lu Dort, Rajon Rondo
    News

    Thunder Schedule: OKC Continues West Coast Road Trip

    Oct 31, 2021
    Lu Dort, Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
    News

    Warriors Wrangle Thunder in Second Matchup

    Oct 30, 2021
    Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets
    News

    Josh Giddey, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Debut in NBA's First Rookie Ladder

    Oct 30, 2021
    Steph Curry, Lu Dort, Golden State Warriors
    News

    Return Trip to Golden State a Chance for OKC to Recapture Last Year's Strength

    Oct 30, 2021
    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
    News

    Thunder Gameday: OKC Gets Another Shot at the Warriors

    Oct 30, 2021