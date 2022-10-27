Thunder Gameday: Round Two Against Clippers

Tonight will be the second-straight contest between the Thunder and Clippers in Oklahoma City. These squads faced off on Tuesday night, with OKC coming out on top in a blowout win.

With that in mind, the Clippers were without Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Marcus Morris in that matchup. This time around, their roster will be less shorthanded.

Can the Thunder earn a second consecutive win?

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 6.5-point underdogs to the Clippers, and the total over/under is 226 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Not only were the Clippers without key players on Tuesday, Oklahoma City was too. The Thunder were without Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams, but got a high level of production out of second-year guard Tre Mann in their absence. He exploded for 25 points in what was a breakout game.

He wasn’t even the high scorer, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced 32 points of his own. If these two can score at this level again, OKC will be competitive again tonight.

Paul George at minimum is expected to play tonight, which will be a huge lift for the Clippers. He’ll likely be defended by Lu Dort, who will have the tough assignment.

Williams and Giddey are once again listed as out for tonight's game for the Thunder.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (1-3) vs. LA Clippers (2-2)

WHEN:

Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this second matchup against the Clippers, the Thunder head to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Saturday.

