Thunder Gameday: Second Night of Back-to-Back against Grizzlies

The Thunder at home in Oklahoma City once again, this time against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Memphis Grizzlies in a Saturday night showdown at Paycom Center.

Memphis has won three-straight contests against Oklahoma City, dating back to March of last season. This includes both contests to this point in the 2022-23 campaign by a combined 32 points.

Can the Thunder get their first win of the season over the Grizzlies tonight?

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 6.5-point underdogs to the Grizzlies, and the total over/under is 231.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Memphis is the league's leading team on the glass, pulling down nearly 49 rebounds per contest. While the Thunder are also solid on the boards, they are undersized and could be dominated in the paint tonight.

While a lot of the focus will be on Ja Morant entering this game, Jaren Jackson Jr. is known for being a guy that thrives against this Oklahoma City roster. Those two could single-handedly make this game for the Thunder to win.

On the flip side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as a premier scorer and will have the chance to outscore everyone on the Grizzlies tonight. He will need help from Josh Giddey and Lu Dort offensively to put up a fight.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (11-18) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (19-9)

WHEN:

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will continue their homestead against the Trail Blazers on Monday. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will head to Denver to take on the Nuggets.

