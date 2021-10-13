Thunder Gameday: Thunder Face Nuggets, Reigning MVP

Oklahoma City will face the seasoned Nuggets with reigning MVP Nikola Jokic on Wednesday night.

After suffering a pair of losses in its first two contests of the preseason, Oklahoma City will face the veteran Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Led by reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have been strong contenders in recent years.

Denver has already played three preseason contests, and much like the Thunder, they haven’t had much luck.

The Nuggets fell to the Clippers in a stout 103-102 match on Monday, Oct. 4, before losing to both the Warriors and Timberwolves by just two points each.

Despite the same result, Oklahoma City has found it in different ways, losing to Charlotte by 16 and the Bucks by 20.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Oklahoma City’s top priority, now and for most of the season, will be to continue their player development and search for hidden gems amongst the bench.

Rookie guard Josh Giddey will look to continue his rock-solid start to NBA play, continuing to adjust to the league as a whole.

Guard Tre Mann will look to build off his best and most efficient game in a Thunder uniform. Mann, who said he’d had jitters in the Summer League, is starting to look more comfortable on the court.

Others to watch will be rookies Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, whose 3-point shot came alive on Sunday, and Aaron Wiggins, who will continue to try and provide a spark off the bench.

Aleksej Pokusevski and Darius Bazley will both look to get back on track amidst some tough stretches of play.

WHEN:

Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA Leaguepass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

