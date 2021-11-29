Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Take on Spiraling Rockets

On Monday night, Oklahoma City will take on the Rockets in Houston.

On a 5-game skid, the Thunder will look to get back in the win column against a struggling Rockets squad.

Houston won their last contest, beating the Bulls by five, but has seen little success this season.

Odds:

The Rockets enter the day as 2-point favorites

Keys to the Game:

Step No. 1 for Oklahoma City to get back to the competitive level they were at earlier in the season is to get star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back in rhythm.

The fourth-year guard has had a hard time seeing the ball through the net lately, and a bounce-back game against the Rockets could be in line.

OKC will also need to limit Houston’s young core, starting with Jalen Green. The rookie has been polarizing thus far, and the Thunder won’t want to be on the end of a good shooting night for Green.

Records:

Oklahoma City (6-13) vs. Houston Rockets(3-16)

When:

Monday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.

Location:

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV/Radio:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

Final Word:

Houston has gotten off to a historically bad start, but one of its three wins has come against Oklahoma City.

OKC has a good shot at winning Monday, but certainly won’t be able to sleepwalk. Josh Giddey and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, OKC's rookies who get the most run, have been good in recent stretches and will need to continue to build on their momentum.

