Thunder Gameday: Warriors Look to Win Nine Consecutive on Monday

Currently on an eight-game winning streak, the Warriors will be in OKC tonight to take on the Thunder.

One of the best teams in the NBA this season, the Golden State Warriors have already won 40 games. With the second-best record in the league, they’ll look to continue their success in Oklahoma City tonight against the Thunder.

On an eight-game winning streak, Golden State is one of the hottest teams in the NBA. On the flip side, OKC has won three of its last four games without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the lineup.

ODDS: 

The Thunder enter the day as 11.5-point underdogs to the Warriors, and the total over/under is 212.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME: 

When it comes to the Warriors, it’s all about 3-point shooting. This season, they’re averaging a league-high 14.6 makes from beyond the arc per contest.

If Golden State turns this game into a shootout, it will be to the detriment of the Thunder.

On the flip side, the Warriors also have the league’s best defense thus far. Being an elite shooting and defensive team is always a recipe for success. That’s exactly why Golden State has been a top team in the NBA all season long.

To make things worse, the Thunder are extremely shorthanded with several players on the injury report. It could be up to rookie Josh Giddey to put OKC on his back offensively if they’re going to have success.

RECORDS: 

Oklahoma City Thunder (17-35) vs. Golden State Warriors (40-13)

WHEN: 

Monday, February 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION: 

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO: 

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD: 

Second year forward Aleksej Pokusevski is coming off of his best game of the season, notching 12 points and nine rebounds.

“I thought he had a really really good night. That’s why we continued to play him,” said Thunder coach Mark Daigneault postgame on Saturday night. If he’s able to build upon that effort tonight against the Warriors, it’ll be another step in the right direction.

