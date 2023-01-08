Thunder Gameday: Welcoming the Mavericks to Oklahoma City

The Dallas Mavericks will be in Oklahoma City today as the Thunder enjoy one last home game before a road trip.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Dallas Mavericks tonight, who have looked much improved of late. With that in mind, Dallas is on the second night of a back-to-back and there’s a chance Luka Doncic will rest.

Regardless, this could be a very competitive matchup. This will be the Thunder’s last home game before a tough road trip.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 2.5-point favorites against the Mavs, and the total over/under is 227.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

This game will be completely different depending on whether or not Doncic plays. Early indications suggest he will indeed take the night off, changing the Mavs’ offense entirely.

Either way, a player to keep an eye on is Christian Wood, who could have a big night against the undersized and depleted Oklahoma City frontcourt.

Additionally, rookie Jaden Hardy is finally starting to get minutes this season and has looked solid. Coming off of a 15-point performance, he will likely be a focal point of the offense tonight.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22) vs. Dallas Mavericks (23-17)

WHEN:

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest the Thunder will begin a road trip, starting in Miami against the Heat on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Mavericks will head to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers.

