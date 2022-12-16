Thunder Gameday: Yet Another Matchup Against Timberwolves

The Thunder and Timberwolves will play for the second time in December.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have only played 28 games this season, but will match up with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the fourth and final time tonight. To this point in the season, Minnesota has the 2-1 season series lead, but Oklahoma City could even it up tonight.

When these teams match up, two of the top young guards in the entire NBA will face off. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards should put on a show.

Matt Krohn / USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 1.5-point underdogs to the Timberwolves, and the total over/under is 231.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Timberwolves have lost three-straight games, which sums up their season to this point. They’re still below .500 and have drastically underperformed relative to expectations.

The undersized Thunder struggle against dominant bigs, which means Rudy Gobert could have a big game tonight. In his last contest against Oklahoma City, he was ejected early in the game for intentionally tripping Kenrich Williams.

Luckily for the Thunder, the Wolves’ second starting big in Karl-Anthony Towns is out with an injury.

Over the past few games, the struggle for Oklahoma City has been stopping the 3-point shot on the defensive end. Minnesota is 25th in efficiency from deep, so the Thunder will hope that doesn’t hurt them once again.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (11-17) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (13-15)

WHEN:

Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will continue their homestand on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies on the second night of a back-to-back. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will head back home to host the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

