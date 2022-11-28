Skip to main content

Thunder Gameday: Zion Williamson hosts OKC in New Orleans

The Thunder will match up with a talented Pelicans team to kick off the week.

The New Orleans Pelicans are having a great season, sitting in the top half of the Western Conference playoff race. As the Oklahoma City Thunder come into town today, the Pelicans will be a tough test for the young roster.

New Orleans is 6-3 at home, while OKC is 3-7 on road to this point. As such, the Pelicans have a clear advantage being on their home court.

With that in mind, they’re facing injures and will not be at full strength tonight.

Jalen Williams

ODDS: 

The Thunder enter the day as 4.5-point underdogs to the Pelicans, and the total over/under is 232.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME: 

As of now, it appears CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram will likely miss tonight’s game. This means New Orleans will be without two of its three best players.

Regardless, Zion Williamson is good enough to win a game like this on his own. The former No. 1 overall selection is extremely strong and physical, which is something the Thunder struggle with. It will be fascinating to see who draws that assignment defensively.

This will be a great game for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey to showcase their upside against New Orleans. If those two play well, this Oklahoma City team can beat nearly anyone.

RECORDS: 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Oklahoma City Thunder (8-12) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (11-8)

WHEN: 

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION: 

Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA

TV/RADIO: 

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD: 

Following this contest, the Thunder will head back home for a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (2)

New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
News

Three Takeaways From Thunder’s First 20 Games

By Dustin McLaughlin
Shai
News

Gilgeous-Alexander's 32 Points Not Enough as Rockets Top Thunder

By Randall Sweet
Ousmane Dieng, Mark Daigneault, Thunder
News

Ousmane Dieng Held Scoreless in Thunder Return

By Chris Becker
Shai
News

Thunder Struggle on Back End of Back to Back

By Kade Kimble
Injury Report
News

Injury Report: Thunder head to Houston with Healthy Roster

By Chris Becker
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Bulls
News

Gilgeous-Alexander Shows Off Clutch Gene in Thunder's OT Win Over Chicago

By Dustin McLaughlin
OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Alperen Sengun, Josh Giddey
News

Thunder Gameday: Battle of Lottery Teams in Houston

By Inside The Thunder Staff
USATSI_19447433
News

Gilgeous-Alexander Leads OKC Past Chicago in Overtime

By Randall Sweet