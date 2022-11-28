Thunder Gameday: Zion Williamson hosts OKC in New Orleans

The New Orleans Pelicans are having a great season, sitting in the top half of the Western Conference playoff race. As the Oklahoma City Thunder come into town today, the Pelicans will be a tough test for the young roster.

New Orleans is 6-3 at home, while OKC is 3-7 on road to this point. As such, the Pelicans have a clear advantage being on their home court.

With that in mind, they’re facing injures and will not be at full strength tonight.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 4.5-point underdogs to the Pelicans, and the total over/under is 232.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

As of now, it appears CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram will likely miss tonight’s game. This means New Orleans will be without two of its three best players.

Regardless, Zion Williamson is good enough to win a game like this on his own. The former No. 1 overall selection is extremely strong and physical, which is something the Thunder struggle with. It will be fascinating to see who draws that assignment defensively.

This will be a great game for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey to showcase their upside against New Orleans. If those two play well, this Oklahoma City team can beat nearly anyone.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (8-12) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (11-8)

WHEN:

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will head back home for a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

