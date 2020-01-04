Thunder go for Five Straight

While you recover from the Thunder's latest comeback win, let's take a look ahead to Saturday night when the Thunder meets the Clevland Cavaliers for the first time this season. On the Injury front, Oklahoma City is about as healthy as they have been all season. The only significant absences to report are two-way players Kevin Hervey, and Lugentz Dort are both listed as out, while Justin Patton is on assignment with The Blue.

The Cavilers (10-24) will be without Larry Nance Jr., who is suffering from illness as well as knee soreness. Nance Jr. has already missed one other game this season with knee soreness, and it's hard to say just how much the Cavs will miss him. In his last five games, Nance's best outing came against the Timberwolves when he had nine points and nine rebounds in 30 minutes. Nance is playing 24 minutes per game, averaging eight points and seven rebounds while shooting 33.7 percent from three. Clevland had won three straight before losing three of their last four. The Cavs came up short against the Hornets on Thursday, falling 109-106. Clevland is 6-11 overall at Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse, but 3-1 in their last four at home.

Players to watch: point guard Collin Sexton, Sexton, is on fire scoring 20 plus points in seven of the Cavs last 10 games. Over his last 10 games, Sexton is averaging 20 points, three rebounds, two assist and 1.2 steals.

Even in rough years, there can be rays of hope for Cleveland, that would be Tristan Thompson. Thompson has 17 double-doubles this year and is averaging career highs in points and assists while grabbing 10 rebounds per game. Then there is Kevin Love. The latest reports from The Athletic have the Cavaliers not being able to find a suitable trading partner for Love's services. Ture, he's 31, and he has four years left on a deal will he will make no less than 28-million a season. However, the 6-8 forward is a matchup issue, much like Danilo Gallinari; Love has played in 29 games averaging 30 minutes per, with 14 double-doubles himself. Love averages 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, and shoots 37 percent from beyond the arc. Certainly sounds like he'd be worth the risk for any contender.

The Thunder swept the season series last year, holding Cleveland to under 90 points in both contests winning 100-83 and 95-86. Oklahoma City will attempt to make it five straight wins and 2-0 on this current road trip. Worth noting the Thunder are 7-9 away from the Peake this year, not bad after starting 0-6 on the road this season.

Tipoff for the Thunder and Cavilers is set for 6:30 on Fox Sports Oklahoma.