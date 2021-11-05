Thunder Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Scratching the Surface of Stardom

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander already has several premier moments in his 8-game slate.

With his left foot resting on the ‘L’ of the Lakers on-court logo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hoisted up the shot of his career.

To the dismay of Los Angeles fans, who had already been unfortunately acquainted with the Thunder guard due to a 27-point performance a few games earlier, the shot fell.

A six-point lead for the Thunder with 1:18 remaining.

“I’m him,” Gilgeous-Alexander retorted to the fans in Staples Center.

Jayne Kamin / Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Gilgeous-Alexander, who posted 28 points, six assists and three rebounds while shooting 4-for-7 from beyond the arc, is in fact him.

“I didn’t see it, next thing I knew the ball was in the air.” said Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault after the Oklahoma City win. “We didn’t learn anything knew about Shai tonight. He’s went and did what we know he’s capable of doing. He’s done it before and he’ll do it again.”

The former Kentucky guard is no stranger to the spotlight, posting 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game in his third season. But his eight-game slate this season has felt different.

Defenders are starting to take notice and opposing fans are starting to wince when he’s open.

His first two games back from plantar fasciitis were slow. Just 18 and 13 points on bad efficiency against the Jazz and Rockets, respectively. Since his slow start, he’s averaging 26.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 47 percent from the field and a miraculous 46 percent from three.

And despite his gaudy efforts already this season, Gilgeous-Alexander continues to look better and more comfortable each and every season.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been a star, the world is just starting to take notice. Sinking 30-foot pull up jumpers with ease in front of an awe-struck LeBron James will do that.

