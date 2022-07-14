Thunder Guard Tre Mann Gets Back on Track in Las Vegas

The start of the summer couldn’t have gone worse for Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann.

Just hours before the start of NBA Summer League in Salt Lake City, he went into health and safety protocols, which kept him out of Oklahoma City’s first two games.

He was able to return to action in the Thunder’s third and final game in Utah, where he shot 35.7% from the floor and 20% from deep. It wasn’t Mann’s best shooting night, but it was his first game of the summer.

From there, Mann would look to get hot and knock off some rust in Las Vegas as the team began its second event of the summer. This is where he really began to struggle offensively.

Through Mann’s first two games in Las Vegas, he missed 23 of his first 27 shots from the floor. Shooting less than 15% from the field, he produced 19 points through his first two games but did it extremely inefficiently.

The best scorers in the NBA are able to put the previous possession or game behind them, having a short memory. The 6-foot-5 guard was able to carry that mindset into Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

It was his fourth game of the summer, and the first in which he really showed what he is capable of. Mann was the Thunder’s top scorer, pouring in 15 points on just 11 shots. He also was able to produce seven assists and six rebounds.

In the close win, Mann was perhaps the player of the game for OKC.

With that in mind, he did suffer a leg injury late in the game, forcing him to leave the contest and limp back to the locker room.

It’s still unclear how serious the injury is and whether Mann will play on Friday evening against the Golden State Warriors. However, it appears he’s back on track as his shot has finally started to fall.

