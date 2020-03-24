Thunder Help Father and Son Bond

Over the next couple of days, I will be going over responses from social media and phone interviews, putting together stories about what the Thunder means to you. Tonight, I wanted to share a couple of stories from people who were kind enough to let me ask them a few questions.

We'll start with Robin Houston, who's a been a Thunder fan from day one. Robin was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

Between 2018-2019 she went through four surgeries as she puts it "lucky for me each one of the surgeries took place while the Thunder were playing."... "Being able to recover at home while watching my team helped me get through a challenging time."

"Having something to look forward to is so important when someone needs to keep their spirits up."... "I think that's why I feel the absence of basketball so strongly right now. I can't wait for it to come back!"

For many of you, the Thunder are a way to bond with family. Take Eric Carter Eric, and his son attends games for that experience if done right is passed down through generations.

While I'm sure his son doesn't mind sitting in Loud City (which is the closest tickets Eric has ever gotten to the court) to see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chirs Paul, some of Eric's friends stepped up in a big way.

"I had friends who came from out of town who like basketball."..." They surprised him with tickets to section 111 right behind the goal."

"I often replay the video to enjoy the moment when he realized we were sitting so close." Eric's son also got the thrill of a lifetime being asked to deliver the game ball. "I was blessed to be able to purchase this year a half-season tickets."

"Through that, we came in to contact with many of the thunder staff."... "Well, before a game, Robert Reiss asked him to deliver the game ball."

"What seemed to many like not much was a moment he will never forget."... "As I watched his excitement and joy that it brought him and my friends who brought us looked on with smiles."

'I am sitting there tears welled up cause it was probably one the most exciting moments in my son's life when my sons happy it makes this dad happy."

We will be sharing more of your stories throughout the next few days. So please keep contacting us.

Click the comment box below and tell us how to get in touch with you.

Maddie Lee Joins The Pat Jones Show:

Maddie Lee from the Oklahoman joined us Monday on the Pat Jones show to talk about the current state of the Thunder and the NBA. We've posted an excerpt from that conversation in the video above.