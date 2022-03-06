Thunder Injury Report: Eight to Sit Versus Jazz

Injury-riddled Oklahoma City will see eight sit versus the Jazz on Sunday night.

Most notably are guards Josh Giddey and Luguentz Dort, who both frequent the starting lineup.

Giddey is out due to hip soreness, with head coach Mark Daigneault saying the stardom bound rookie will be out for several more weeks.

“We're trying to balance development but also being cautious and wise. We'll learn a lot more in a couple weeks,” Daigneault said.

Dort has sat since before All-Star break due to his left shoulder.

Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Mike Muscala, Ty Jerome and rookies Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins will also be out.

With health dwindling, several players have been shouldering the load for Oklahoma City, including star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Bazley, Aleksej Pokusevski and rookie Tre Mann.

Since returning from injury, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 33.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists while shooting 58 percent from the floor and 42 percent from three.

In his last seven games, six of which were starts, Mann has averaged 18.0 points per game. After a slow start, Mann has become visibly more comfortable as a scorer, and has even begun to contribute on the defensive end as well.

Utah will see two players sit on Sunday; veteran Mike Conley and Juan Hernangomez.

The Thunder take on the Jazz at 6 p.m. in Paycom Center.

