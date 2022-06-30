Skip to main content

Thunder Ink Lu Dort to 5-Year Deal

Luguentz Dort has signed a 5-year deal with Oklahoma City.

After some pre-free agency deliberation, the Thunder have signed their guy.

Third-year guard Luguentz Dort has agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, per his agent Thad Foucher.

Dort averaged 17.2 points. 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season for OKC.

Dort was initially undrafted out of Arizona State before becoming what looks to be an integral part of general manager Sam Presti's vision.

Presti said at the 2022 Draft introductory presser that the team would be picking up Dort's option barring any changes. One lucrative deal for Dort later, it seems things have.

Chicago Bulls, Lu Dort

