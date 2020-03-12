Thunder/Jazz Live Blog

Jazz Center Rudy Gobert is questionable for tonight's game with the Thunder while Emmanuel Mudiay is out. Gobert is averaging 15 points and 14 rebounds in 34.5 minutes, while Mudiay is averaging 7.3 points and shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc in 15.7 minutes. When the Jazz and Thunder met in December, Gobert had 19 points and 17 rebounds.

Billy Donovan was asked how Gobert being out could affect tonight's game. "He's such a great rim protector; he's a great shot blocker and really kind of an anchor to their defense at the basket.".

"(Tony) Bradly has done a really, really good job; he continues to get better."..."Ed Davis is a pretty experienced veteran."..."I think they've always had size and length and physicality at their center spot, so regardless of who's there, we'll have to do a good job and make a good decision at the basket."

Mudiay and Gobert are suffering from an undisclosed illness. Gobert, according to reports, started showing symptoms after making a joke during a media session about COVID-19, then touching all the microphones and recorders left on the table.

With the COVID-19 epidemic leading to NCAA to make the decision not to allow fans into games and Warriors being forced to play in empty arenas as well, It's fair to wonder how the lack of crowd noise will affect players.

Donovan says, "I think for all these players, it will be totally different." Donovan also says when he was coaching college ball, he thought guys would "screw up their rhythm" when in practice, they would take guys people off the free-throw line and send them to the other end of the court. He does feel that once the game started, most players would be able to concentrate on their job while "getting lost in the game."

First Quarter:

Ther is a lengthy delay right now, not sure why.

The Jazz is walking off the court.

The Jazz is waiting for league confirmation to start the game.