Thunder/Lakers Round Two.

Erik Gee

 Friday, the Thunder play the Lakers for the second time in as many games. If Tuesday was any indication, then it's time for Billy Donovan to shake things up, even if it's just for one night. Here are two suggestions we have from the press box.  

 Give Deonte Burton at least  22 minutes. Burton was the only Thunder to have any success defending Lebron James. In the 11 minutes, Buton logged on Tuesday he held James to 1 of 5 shooting with a turnover. James would finish the night as the only player in history to net a triple-double against every team in the association going 25, 11, and 10. Double Burton's minutes and James might have a single in one category. 

Bench Steven Adams. Adams's knee contusion is not getting any better with him on the floor. Adams played an ineffective 24 minutes vs. the Lakers scoring 2 points and grabbing six rebounds. Nerlens Noel, by comparison, was 7 of 11, scoring 15 points in 21 minutes.  Justin Patton is doing an excellent job for the Blue; he's started four games, averaging 25 minutes, with 7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and three blocks. You might as well see what Patton can give you. Steven Adams's future could be someplace other than Oklahoma City. If that's the case, Sam Presti needs to get him healthy. As long as Adams remains a hindrance, teams will be content to let the Thunder pay him that 25-million dollar salary. 

Hamidou Diallo was practicing without restrictions on  Thursday. Diallo has been out the last three games due to a sprained knee. 

Billy Donovan says that Andre Roberson is still not ready from a comfort standpoint. I don't think we'll see Andre Roberson this season. The Thunder hasn't been transparent when asked about Roberson's condition, and if it's a matter of comfort, as Donovan says, then Roberson doesn't trust his body. Not trusting your body is a big mental hurdle to overcome, and it's something Roberson will decide for himself. 

Thunder/Lakers at the Peake Friday night, tipoff is 7 o'clock on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.  

