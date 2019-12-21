ThunderMaven
Thunder Look to Keep it Going vs. the Suns

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder look to extend their two-game win streak when they host the Phoenix Suns tonight at the Peake. The Thunder are coming off back to back wins where they needed to overcome 24 point plus deficits.  Both Chris Paul and Billy Donovan were adamant that the Thunder couldn't keep digging themselves holes and expecting to get out of them.  

The Suns have been losers in four of their last five games and are extremely banged up. Steve McGehee from KWTV is reporting that Devin Booker, and Cameron Jhonson,  will play tonight vs. Oklahoma City. Booker missed the three previous games with a right forearm contusion. Cameron Jhonson was out in the loss to Portland with hip soreness. Tyler Jhonson is probable despite his recent illness. And Deandre Ayton, who was suspended for 25 games for failing a drug test, is out with a right ankle sprain. 

The Injuries and suspensions are forcing Monty Willams to run out several different lineups. Billy Donovan was asked if that makes it difficult to get a read on what kind of team the Suns are "I don't think so"..." for the most part you're playing against the system. It's not like when Ayton is out and (Aaron) Baynes comes in; they're playing differently."..."they're trying to create an identity to how they want to play."  

 Speaking of Monty Willaims. Tonight is his first time back in Oklahoma City as head coach of the Suns. Willams was the associate head coach for Donovan's inaugural staff. Willams's wife Ingrid was killed in February of 2016 when her vehicle was struck head-on. Willams left the Thunder shortly after his wife's death, but his impact on the Donovan was immense. Donovan used to see Williams at the Orlando airport, where Willams's father worked. Before Williams joined the Thunder's staff, they met in Los Angles and had an "instant connection."  Donovan says Williams and other staff members that year were extremely helpful to him in his first year as an NBA coach. Donovan says the friendships he made from that staff will last a lifetime. 

Thunder/Suns tonight at seven on Fox Sports Oklahoma.  

