Thunder Losing Streak Reaches Three After Loss to Bucks

The Thunder's losing streak reaches three as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues his hot streak

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can’t be stopped.

But the Thunder can.

Gilgeous-Alexander continued his tear Tuesday against the Bucks, but the Thunder again struggled to stay competitive down the stretch, losing 142-115. While OKC was able to keep the score respectable for most of the game, the lack of health and depth on the current roster was evident.

The first quarter was competitive, mostly due to the offensive success from Gilgeous-Alexander. The Bucks led OKC, 39-34, after an efficient offensive first quarter.

The second quarter was much of the same, offense. The Bucks, again, nearly reached the 40 point mark with 37 and OKC put up a respectable 31, but the Bucks extended their lead before the half.

At the half the Thunder trailed 76-65. Despite OKC trailing it wasn’t all negative for the Thunder. The team, for one, put up an efficient first half shooting 58.5% from the field and 53.3% from 3-point range.

Darius Bazley, OKC Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks
Gilgeous-Alexander also had an impressive first half tallying 21 points and seven assists in the half. Lindy Waters III scored 11 points for OKC off of the bench with a 3-for-5 mark from beyond the arc in the half.

The third quarter saw the offenses slow a bit with neither team reaching the 30 point mark. The Bucks lead, while it didn’t grow out of control it did not dwindle. The Thunder were outscored 29-28 in the third.

Gilgeous-Alexander through three quarters posted a double-double with 30 points, 11 assists and six rebounds.

The fourth quarter is when the game got out of hand for OKC. The Bucks outscored OKC 37-22 in the final frame with the help of Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Gilgoeus-Alexander added three more points to his total to finish the game with an impressive line of 33 points, eight rebounds and 14 assists. He has now scored exactly 33 points in three straight games.

He shot 11-of-18 from the field and 3-for-3 from 3-point range.

For the Bucks, Antetokounmpo scored 39 points to down OKC.

Waters finished with a career-high 16 points for OKC, knocking down four of his nine 3-point attempts. 

