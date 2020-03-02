Thunder Moving Forward

InsideTheThunder
Billy Donovan believes that there are teaching moments that can come from any game, including a 47 point loss. The lesson to take from what went down Friday in Milwaukee is to move forward. 

Donovan told the media on Sunday that the Thunder did not watch the film from their historic beat down. "We've got to be better, and we've got to be physical."..." So we really just tried to get on the court and work on those things right away." 

The Thunder's lack of physicality led to a 66-36 discrepancy in rebounding vs. the Bucks. Despite Donovan wanting the Thunder to learn from their mistakes, he doesn't feel the team needs a refresher course on what they did wrong.   

"Obviously, they went through it, they knew."... We talked more about just the physical."... "Again, we're going to play a Clipper team that has a lot of length and a lot of size and are really long on the perimeter and forward positions."

 Lou Dort, Danilo Gallinari, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander need to set the tone early on Tuesday night. The Clippers have a size advantage in the starting five and throughout the roster. But if you can establish that you're going to be physical early  (without fouling, the Clippers are 79 percent from the charity stripe), by the fourth quarter they may not want to be knocked on anymore.  

I don't believe in built-in losses, but next to the Lakers and Bucks, a healthy Clippers scares me more than any team in the NBA. 

Thunder Strikes:

Gilgeous-Alexander had one heck of a February. He averaged 18.7 points per game and shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc. That three-point shooting percentage is better than his career and season averages. The Last time the Clippers and Thunder met Gilgeous-Alexander had his second straight 32 point outing, here's hoping he can put on another show on Tuesday. 

Who is the toughest matchup for the Thunder? 

 

