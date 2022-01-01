Thunder New Year's Resolutions Entering 2022
The year of 2021 was a roller coaster for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
With the Thunder’s faulty 3-25 conclusion of last season ending in national outrage – the Thunder completed their first season of rebuilding placed under a magnifying glass.
Following a summer in which Thunder GM Sam Presti added five rookies while retaining a mere seven faces, outsider’s pegged Oklahoma City as a league-wide bottom-dweller, outsider’s expected the group to barely graze 20 wins.
Fast forward to the present day, the Thunder have surpassed initial reads on the roster, currently 1.5 games out of a play-in spot with a 13-22 record. But, even with the recent achievements – a bevy of upgrades can be made within the group.
Recommended for You
As the Thunder flip the page into a new calendar year, sparking long-term success shall sit a top Presti's list. As a result, a list of New Year’s Resolutions shall be in place for the franchise, in efforts to stay par to the course.
So, what should sit upon Presti’s checklist heading into the new year?
Prioritize Aaron Wiggins
No one is strutting into the new year on more of a hot streak than Aaron Wiggins.
Wiggins, the 55th pick in the 2021 Draft, has skyrocketed up Thunder coach Mark Daigneault’s rotation in the last month, as with various relegations and absences across the roster – the 22-year-old has asserted himself as a mainstay heading into the new year.
Through 16 NBA appearances, the former Terrapin has asserted himself as a well-versed commodity across multiple positions. Wiggins’ initial draft evaluations slotted the 6-foot-6 wing as a potential 3-and-D nothing more, nothing less. However, Wiggins has fine-tuned his game for the 2, 3, and 4 position while not only showing proficiency off the catch (34.4%), but also as an on-ball creator with an onslaught of mid-range pull ups, driving layups, and putback dunks when given the time of day.
As a result of Wiggins’ recent play, the wing has averaged 18.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists across his previous four appearances.
With the second-rounder’s rise, it should be noted his past four games have all come absent of Darius Bazley, and all but one has come without Aleksej Pokusevski. If Daigneault is looking to optimize the roster, continuing to divvy out Wiggins a 25-minute starting gig should be the best path to go down heading into 2022, as with Bazley and Poku fluttering in efficiency – Wiggins provides a continuous constant better suited for the starters.
One key long-term factor with Wiggins’ centralizes around the wing’s contract, as with a two-way deal next to his name – the rookie would become a restricted free agent if not converted by the end of the year. Simply put, that scenario will not happen, it’s a case of when, not if, Wiggins will receive a converted deal.
With former two-way signee Lu Dort not receiving his upgrade until June of his rookie season – it’s well documented the Thunder are known to penny pinch on such deals. At worst, the wing receives his conversion late into the regular season; however, with two-way provision allowing him to stay in Oklahoma City all year – there’s no need to worry.
Solidify the Rotation
Despite 35 games played, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s game-to-game rotation has wavered all year.
Even with a set of “interchangeable parts” in place, a few cogs within Daigneault’s system have hardly received any run this year, resulting in both confusion, and turmoil.
The Thunder’s guard lineup has begun to shape as time has progressed as with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and Tre Mann claiming consistent minutes Ty Jerome has emerged as the fourth-and-final man within the backcourt.
With those members in place however, last season’s minute leader, Theo Maledon has completely fallen off of Mark Daigneault’s ladder.
And that’s just the first rung.
For former Euroleague standout, Gabriel Deck, his initial agreement to join the Thunder last season seemed like a win-win scenario any way you cut it. This season, the status among both parties mirror that of a relationship on conflicting timelines. With Deck ousted from all but seven appearances, playing a mere 8.0 minutes in such contests – even his management has hinted at dismay.
Following a season filled with starting efforts, Isaiah Roby also has fell victim to minute disparities, as with rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl filling in the 23-year-old's former small-ball role – he's now struggling to carve out a role.
As for other members outside of the loop, two-way signee Paul Watson Jr. has yet to live up to his “sharpshooter” status, shooting a paltry 18.2% from distance across seven games while rookie Vit Krejci has been on NBA hiatus, appearing in just three games.
Plus, with no true center on the roster – there’s more to be settled outside of what’s currently at Presti’s disposal.
Fine tuning the Thunder’s rotation with an assortment of young talent is a very difficult task to sort out. But, if the organization manages to assess the long-term goals of the franchise, evaluate who fits the timeline, and potentially make a few splashes to better suit the future – they should be in place for a new and improved year.
Enhance off the Catch
Since the ascension of Gilgeous-Alexander as the primary point guard, the Oklahoma City Thunder have transformed into one of the largest catch-and-shoot teams. Though, based on the numbers, it’s difficult to take at face value.
Despite ranking 10th league-wide in catch-and-shoot threes attempted per game, Daigneault’s squadron have little to show for their efforts, playing a league-low 32.0% on 25.6 tries per contest.
Since catch-and-shoot tracking data was launched for the 2013-14 season, no team has shot at, or below, a 32% clip.
Effects of the team’s recent catch-and-shoot plummet can be found throughout the roster, but a pair of mainstay players stack above the rest. Lu Dort became SGA’s left-hand man off the catch last season shooting 36.9% on 5.1 attempts per game, but this year he’s shooting a feeble 29.8% on such shots off a bolstered 5.7 clip. To bode with SGA’s top starting option, the bench unit’s sharpshooter in Ty Jerome has decelerated from shooting 41.2% on catches to a paltry 25.9% rate this season.
With both respective units’ top options stuck in funks – the pitfalls of up-and-down shooting pieces such as Bazley and Pokusevski have hindered drive-and-dish sets.
Outside of strides being made across the team for catch-and-shoot opportunities, surrounding Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey in units including Mike Muscala (44.8% C&S) and Kenrich Williams (40.4% C&S) may yield better outputs game-to-game from deep. As for budding candidates, rookie Tre Mann has led the roster with a team-best 53.6% hit rate – though, with a mere 28 attempts to his name – he’s yet to truly cement himself in the category.
Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.