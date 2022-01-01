Thunder New Year's Resolutions Entering 2022

No one is strutting into the new year on more of a hot streak than Aaron Wiggins.

Wiggins, the 55th pick in the 2021 Draft, has skyrocketed up Thunder coach Mark Daigneault’s rotation in the last month, as with various relegations and absences across the roster – the 22-year-old has asserted himself as a mainstay heading into the new year.

Through 16 NBA appearances, the former Terrapin has asserted himself as a well-versed commodity across multiple positions. Wiggins’ initial draft evaluations slotted the 6-foot-6 wing as a potential 3-and-D nothing more, nothing less. However, Wiggins has fine-tuned his game for the 2, 3, and 4 position while not only showing proficiency off the catch (34.4%), but also as an on-ball creator with an onslaught of mid-range pull ups, driving layups, and putback dunks when given the time of day.

As a result of Wiggins’ recent play, the wing has averaged 18.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists across his previous four appearances.

With the second-rounder’s rise, it should be noted his past four games have all come absent of Darius Bazley, and all but one has come without Aleksej Pokusevski. If Daigneault is looking to optimize the roster, continuing to divvy out Wiggins a 25-minute starting gig should be the best path to go down heading into 2022, as with Bazley and Poku fluttering in efficiency – Wiggins provides a continuous constant better suited for the starters.

One key long-term factor with Wiggins’ centralizes around the wing’s contract, as with a two-way deal next to his name – the rookie would become a restricted free agent if not converted by the end of the year. Simply put, that scenario will not happen, it’s a case of when, not if, Wiggins will receive a converted deal.

With former two-way signee Lu Dort not receiving his upgrade until June of his rookie season – it’s well documented the Thunder are known to penny pinch on such deals. At worst, the wing receives his conversion late into the regular season; however, with two-way provision allowing him to stay in Oklahoma City all year – there’s no need to worry.