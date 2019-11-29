Thunder
Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Thunder/Pelicans Game Primer

Erik Gee

I was informed by a Thunder staffer earlier this week that the team would not arrive back home from their latest west coast trip till the early morning hours on Thanksgiving day. A journey made rougher after Wednesday's shellacking at the hands of the Portland Trailblazers.

 If Billy Donovan and his staff are looking for that elusive silver lining in this grey cloud, how bout this? The New Orleans Pelicans losers of three straight are the Thunder's next two opponents. Ok, just because the Pelicans are on the skids, it doesn't guarantee the Thunder a win. Oklahoma City did have to score the 13 unanswered points to pull one out against a 4-15 Golden State and Portland is 4-6 in their last 10 and put up 136 on the Thunder.

For Billy Donovan, Friday is another chance to get his team to play with a sense of urgency. The Thunder found themselves down 10-2 at the start of Wednesday's loss. Such deficits are all too common, Donovan can put as many combinations on the floor as he likes, but you have to wonder if his message can get through to a roster full of players that could be on the move.

When looking at this matchup with New Orleans, the last time these two met on November 2nd the Thunder came away with a 115-104 win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a game-high 23, while Darius Bazley had his coming-out party scoring 17 off the bench and going 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. The Pelicans are coming off a 114-110 loss to the Lakers in Antony Davis's return to the Big Easy. Prior to losing their last three, the Pelicans won three straight against, The Warriors, Portland, and Phoenix. 

Tipoff is at 7 on NBA TV, Fox Sports Oklahoma, 98.1 WWLS and 97.1 The Sports Animal Tulsa. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carmelo Anthony: a Tale of What Could Have Been.

Erik Gee
2 0

Carmelo Anthony never fit in with the Thunder, and his time in Oklahoma City should be viewed as a precursor to what the team is now.

Trail Blazers Cruise Past Thunder 136-119.

Erik Gee
0

Damian Lillard scores 27, Carmelo Anthony adds 19 as the Portland Trail Blazers put up 136 on the Thunder.

Thunder/Trailblazers Primer

Erik Gee
0

The Thunder and Blazers meet in Portland for the first time since Damian Lillard ended Oklahoma City's season.

Hamidou Diallo to be Re-Evaluated in 4 to 6 Weeks. Plus, Bruks is Starting for Golden State.

Erik Gee
0

Hamidou Diallo will be on the shelf for at least the next month. Plus, Alec Burks who agreed to terms with the Thunder before choosing to play for the Warriors has been forced into the starting lineup.

Hamidou Diallo out with a Hyper-Extended Elbow.

Erik Gee
0

Hamidou Diallo hyper-extended his right elbow in Friday's loss to the Lakers. The Thunder will know more in the coming days, but, he's out Monday vs. the Warriors.

Blue Comes up Short 113-111.

Erik Gee
0

The Oklahoma City Blue are now 3-2 after a 113-111 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Thunder on the low side 130-127.

Erik Gee
0

The Thunder drops their third straight falling to the Lakers 130-127. In the process, Hamidou Diallo also hurt his right elbow.

Hamidou Diallo is Back for Tonight's Game With the Lakers.

Erik Gee
0

Hamidou Diallo is back after missing three games due to a sprained knee. Diallo is one option Billy Donovan could use to guard LeBron James.

Thunder/Lakers Preview.

Erik Gee
0

We have two suggestions for Billy Donovan as the Thunder prepare for a rematch with the Lakers.

Henry Nets 26 as the Blue beat Rio Grande Valley 116-104.

Erik Gee
0

Mike Henry scores 26 for the Oklahoma City Blue as they beat the Rio Grande Valley Vipers 116-104.