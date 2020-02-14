Thunder/Pelicans Primer and Game Thread

The NBA schedule makers can't control how healthy players will be though out the season, with that being said, we got the short end of the stick. The Thunder hosted the Pelicans twice November and finish up the season series tonight, which means unless you have a ticket to this game, you're not seeing Zion Williamson.

Bad for us, but good for Billy Donovan and his team. In nine games, the 6-7 Williamson is playing 27 minutes, scoring 21 points, shooting 57 percent from the floor, grabbing seven rebounds, and hitting 40 percent of his threes. Oh, did I mention that he just rocked the Trailblazers for 31 on Tuesday? Williamson got to 30 in the fourth-fewest games in NBA history. He's also the fastest to do it since Allen Iverson.

So, yeah, this cat is something special in the vein of a LeBron James, not saying they are the same player, but good luck guarding him enough to slow him down.

What might help Oklahoma City tonight is Brandon Ingram is questionable with a right ankle sprain. If Ingram cant go, Niccolo Melli might get the start. Melli has played in all three games vs. the Thunder. His best outing came on the second of back to back with Oklahoma City when he logged 15 minutes, scoring six points.

If Melli plays, you could match up 6-10 Danilo Gallinari on Williamson, and let Lou Dort take a run guarding the less athletic Melli even though he has five inches on Dort. Taking a stab without speaking to Billy, but, I bet Dort gets the task of dealing with Zion at least in the first few minutes.

It's wishful thinking, but I'd like to see Mike Muscala get some time at four tonight. Donovan says it all depends on matchups, but he seems resigned to only use Muscala as a five in desperate situations, such as when Adams or Noel is in foul trouble. Numbers-wise, there isn't much difference between Nader and Muscala. I'm just a fan of having that 6-10 frame giving you a chance to extend possessions.

Be sure to click the comment box below and join the conversation during our game thread. Tipoff for Thunder/Pelicans is at 7 on Fox Sports Oklahoma.

First Quarter:

That's about as good as a start as you can get. 4-0 off a couple of slam dunks. Gallinari Draws Zion, Adams with the and one with the rip move. 6-0 Thunder in the early going.

Gallinari with the "you can't call that foul" Ok, I didn't see it either. But, I guess we are going to give Zion star treatment. NOP up 13-12.