Thunder/Pistons Preview

One day after the NBA trade deadline, the Thunder will take the floor. You would think with  Woj bombs every five minutes; it would have been a little unsettling for the Oklahoma City locker room. Billy Donovan says, "The one thing I respect and appreciate about these guys. I think that they understand is the business aspect and the business side of this."

Donovan says that because the Thunder enjoys playing together, they are willing to make sacrifices for each other. He doesn't believe the talk of players being moved ever got in the way of his team being able to perform on the court.  "They did a really good job of focusing on one thing and moving to the next."  

The Thunder will need that focus tonight when they host the 19-34 Pistons. No Derrick Rose, no Blake Griffin, Markieff Morris is out with the flu, and Andre Drummond was traded to the Cavaliers. A quick look at the Detroit game notes shows the majority of the roster crossed out. 

But don't let the smooth taste fool you.  These are the kind of games that can lull an excellent team to sleep only to see them get punched in the mouth. Despite being 15 games under .500, the Pistons have the third-best bench in the association. Detroit's bench is averaging 48 points per game lead by Rose, who's scoring 18.5  in reserve. Since Rose is out, Langston Galloway will have to pick up the slack. Galloway scored 15 while playing 29 minutes in the Pistons win over the Suns. 

Thunder bench isn't exactly a bunch of spares. Oklahoma City has the ninth bench in the NBA and is outscoring opponents in 38 of 51 games.  "I think that our bench has done a good job this year. We've been able to use Steven (Adams) sometimes and Chirs (Paul) sometimes with that unit, kind of been able to play the starters with that unit, so that's been effective." For the Thunder tonight will be about not letting the Pistons second unit keep them hanging around late in the fourth. 

  The starting Five for Oklahoma City according to the game notes,  Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Danilo Gallinari, and Steven Adams; tipoff is at 7 on Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

 

Thunder/Pistons Game Thread

Terrance Ferguson Doesn't Care who Starts as long as the Thunder win. And Chris Paul is Playing for Team LeBron

Terrance Ferguson made his long-awaited return to the Thunder on Wednesday and Chris Paul will be playing for team LeBron in this year's All-Star game.

The Thunder are Still Intact After NBA Trade Deadline

The Thunder make  no deals at the deadline, so what's next?

Time for the Thunder to get Back to Work

News, notes, and opinions on the Thunder as they get back to work on Wednesday night vs. the Cavaliers.

Danilo Gallinari Trade Talks Take Place During Thunder's 109-103 win over Cleveland

During tonight's win over the Cavaliers, talks were ongoing between the Heat, Thunder, and Grizzlies that could send Danilo Gallinari to Miami.

Thunder/Cavaliers Game Thread

Dennis Schroder Won't get out of Oklahoma City Without a "Hefty Return"

ESPN's Dave McMenamin says that talks between the Thunder and Lakers didn't get far when talking about a deal for Dennis Schroder. Schroder must bring a "hefty return.

Blue set G-League Record With 32 Made Three-Pointers

The Oklahoma City Blue waxed the South Bay Lakers 148-113 in the process they set a new G-League record with 32 made three-pointers.

Chris Paul is Remaking the Thunder in his Image

Every since he was traded from Houston this Summer Chris Paul has been putting his stamp on the Thunder's culture.

Assessing the Thunder's Options With Gallinari

Zach Lowe of ESPN gives us some insight into why the Thunder might keep Danilo Gallinari.

