Thunder Position Battles: Who Should Start at Power Forward?

SI Thunder's Position Battles series will take a look at a few different roles over the next few days, and try to identify which current Thunder player is best suited to play the role in the 2021-22 season. Up today: Darius Bazley vs. Aleksej Pokusevski for starting power forward.

Nick Crain's Pick: Darius Bazley

Both Darius Bazley and Aleksej Pokusevski are great young prospects. However, it’s a make or break season for Bazley.With that in mind, Oklahoma City should prioritize starting him early in the season. What they’re able to see out of him in the first half of the year will determine whether he solidifies himself as a long-term piece or a player the Thunder trade in the near future.It’s clear that Pokusevski has more upside, being the 7-foot guard that he is, but there’s still plenty of time for him to develop. In fact, the weight room might be just as important as court time for him.While Pokusevski is the better long-term option, it makes more sense to give Bazley one last run as a starter in the upcoming season.

Derek Parker's Pick: Darius Bazley

Despite a rather underwhelming start to his career, Bazley needs more time before being written off as a bench player.At just 20-years-old, he has plenty of time to still develop into a perennial NBA starter. He’ll need to be more efficient, but plenty of players and even stars have seen improvements in their game past Bazley’s current point.Should Pokusevski develop his game more and grow into his frame, he’ll see plenty more opportunities for a starting role.As the more gifted passer of the two, Pokusevski will thrive more as a floor general for the bench unit.

Ryan Chapman's Pick: Darius Bazley

The 2021-22 season is a major year for Darius Bazley. In his two years with the Thunder, he's experienced massive highs and major dips. Heading into Year 3, it's time for Bazley to put it all together if he wants to be a part of Oklahoma City's future. Aleksej Pokusevski made strides last year, but he still has a few years to go of working on his body to be better prepared for the NBA grind in the paint. Letting Pokusevski continue to develop off the bench while Bazley tries to cement his place in the core for the future is the right move for this season and for the development of the team as a whole.

