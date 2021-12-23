Thunder Ride Hot Start, Fend Off Nuggets’ Late Push to Win at Home

The Nuggets' fourth quarter attempt wasn't enough as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder managed to hold on

Riding a two-game hot streak, the Thunder (11-19) would be expected to roll over and go back to its losing ways.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company, however, had a different idea and came out with a sucker-punch for the injury-riddled Nuggets (15-15) —leading by 10 after the first quarter.

The Thunder put together what might be its best first 36 minutes of a game this season, but with the Nuggets’ starters sitting the fourth quarter, its reserves began to mount a comeback — putting together an 11-0 run in the 4th quarter. After eventually cutting it to nine points with 4:30 left the Thunder managed to lock down and hold onto the lead it took three quarters to build — winning 108-94.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the way from the start —tallying his second career triple-double with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. This is the first triple-double by a Thunder player at the Paycom Center since Russell Westbrook on April 9, 2019.

In an attempt to slow down reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault opted for a bigger froncourt than usual — giving Jeremiah Robinson-Earl the start along fellow big Derrick Favors. The move turned out to be a stroke of genius as Jokic was held to 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

As a front court duo Robinson-Earl and Favors excelled playing together. The duo posted a combined 24 points and 15 rebounds.

Darius Bazley posted his best performance since being relegated to the Thunder bench with 17 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

Luguentz Dort chipped in 15 points, including four 3-pointers. The fourth of which came as the fourth quarter back-breaker the Thunder.

The Thunder will face the Suns Thursday night in Phoenix on a back-to-back before taking a short Christmas break.

