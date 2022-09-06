Thunder, Rockets Remain in Heated Rebuild Battle

It’s not far-fetched to see the teams who drafted the No.2 and No. 3 picks in the 2022 NBA draft in similar standing entering the 2022-23 season.

The Thunder and the Rockets have both been on similar trajectories in recent seasons, and that will seemingly continue into this season as the two teams continue to get slightly closer to their previous glory each offseason.

The Rockets saw Jabari Smith, who many predicted to be the No. 1 pick, slip to them at No. 3. He joins a young core, which also has Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate and Josh Christopher. The Rockets also picked up high upside prospects in Tari Eason and TyTy Washington in the draft this offseason.

The Rockets also added pieces in a trade with the Mavericks, namely Trey Burke.

The Rockets were previously handcuffed in paying John Wall, while they still hold a $40 million dead cap from Wall. However, he’s no longer on the roster which freed up a bench position for added depth.

The Rockets had been held back on moves they could make with Wall on the roster, but with him now with the Clippers, Houston has committed to going young.

Houston’s biggest contract now sits with Eric Gordon. The Thunder and Rockets have been neck in neck in the rebuild process since the two teams started their respective rebuilds.

As things sit now the two’s outlooks for this season remain similar with the two current rosters.

Either team could gain the edge, but with the starting lineups OKC may have the upper hand with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort.

The Thunder also have the help of loads of future draft picks, 15 in the next seven drafts to be precise. With that and a good outlook on cap space in future seasons the Thunder are in a good spot to move forward and ahead of the Rockets.

However, it could also go the other way. With the Rockets overtaking the position. They have been successful in recent drafts and have a big city draw to free agents.

As the Thunder enter year three with the most promising outlook yet, the Rockets are still neck and neck with Sam Presti and his organization.

