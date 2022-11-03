Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams Adding Transition Threat to the Mix

Oklahoma City’s transition attack has shawn flashes this season, but nothing too consistent just yet. The pieces are in place for the young Thunder to beat teams down the floor consistently as the season goes on. The key to that push could very well be rookie Jalen Williams.

Williams missed a handful of games with an orbital fracture, but started his first game Tuesday against the Magic. He played just 21 minutes, but registered 6 points on 3-of-7 shooting with two steals. In the game before that, a road contest against the Mavericks, Williams totaled four steals, consistently impacting the defensive end.

His defense leads to offense, as the Santa Clara product’s length and handle allows him glide to the rim. Every time Williams gets a steal, he’s a threat to score in transition. It adds another dimension to this Thunder team.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is proving to be a fantastic all around player. He can be good in transition, too. Typical with Gilgeous-Alexander, though, he plays at a slower pace, picking and choosing his spots on the offensive end. This year, we’ve seen him set up the half court offense and score off the isolation often.

That’s why having a player like Williams is so special for this Thunder team. Matching an elite half-court All Star with a potentially elite transition player could be a recipe for success. Williams opens up the floor in transition and allows Gilgeous-Alexander to continue doing his damage in the half court.

When he finds his rhythm on the floor, Williams will also be a major asset in Oklahoma City’s off-ball movement. Having high-IQ slashers allow talented passers like Josh Giddey to rack up assists and back door passes.

Williams has only been back in the lineup for two games, so the sample size is still small. So far, though, he seems to be a perfect fit in Oklahoma City, adding a new transition presence to the team.

