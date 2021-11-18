Thunder Rookies Shine Bright in Win Over Rockets

In a matchup between two teams with a handful of rookies, the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled out the victory over the Houston Rockets.

In the 2021 NBA Draft, eight of the 60 players selected were by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. With that in mind, a solid portion of the rookie class took the floor on Wednesday night as these two teams matched up.

The two top picks for these respective teams were Jalen Green of the Rockets and Josh Giddey of the Thunder. To this point in their careers, Green has proven to be the better scorer while Giddey has been a much better overall facilitator and rebounder.

In Wednesday's matchup, Green finished with 21 points on 6-for-14 shooting while Giddey produced a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

From there, the two guys taken in the middle of the first round were Houston center Alperen Sengun and OKC guard Tre Mann. In the Thunder's 101-89 win, neither really made much of an impact. Sengun played just five minutes and Mann played 11 minutes before leaving the game with an ankle injuty. Sengun was held scoreless in limited action while Mann knocked down a couple of shots to score seven points.

Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher of the Rockets as well as Aaron Wiggins of the Thunder still haven't gotten many NBA minutes, and were non-factors in Wednesday's matchup.

However, second-round steal Jeremiah Robinson-Earl continues to be a great prospect for Oklahoma City. One of the better rookies in his class to this point in the season, he started for the Thunder in this win while scoring eight points and pulling down nine rebounds.

Overall in this particular matchup, the Thunder got the win and also had the better rookie performers.

