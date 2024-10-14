Thunder's Preparation in Preseason Finish Sets Tone for Season Ahead
Mark Daigneault's emphasis on preparation has always been palpable. Stay ready, remain sharp and put your best on the floor has been cultivated by his coaching style -- and it's led to a lot of his players adopting preparatory mindsets, even in the name of creativity as realized by star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
With three preseason contests down and two to go, the Western Conference favorites Oklahoma City Thunder have a lot looming for them ahead of the coming season -- but first, they must maintain that preparation and run the simulation as if it were the real thing, and the preseason provides that. For Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort who have competed in just a single preseason contest, getting those two out on the floor with the rest of the team's starters against the Denver Nuggets or the Atlanta Hawks will be a great chance to continue to build some continuity and chemistry between this group.
With the additions of Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso and shipping of Josh Giddey over the offseason, having this time to connect can be integral to kickstarting the season on a strong note -- and subsequently feeding strength into the middle and end of the year.
For these final two games, giving. the entirety of the Thunder rotation an opportunity to feel each other out and acclimate into an actual in-game setting can provide a lot for a team that's dealt with a couple important roster changes.
As a team that's been handed some high expectations into this season, it doesn't appear that they'll be greatly fazed by that in any regard -- but it's always prevalent in the subconscious, and preparation to negate that, even in the slightest of areas, can create a good team into a great team.
