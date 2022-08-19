Thunder Schedule: Breaking a National TV Drought of Nearly 800 Days

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven’t been the most competitive team for the past couple of seasons, which has resulted in no national media attention. In fact, the Thunder haven’t been featured on a national television game since September of 2020 when they were in the NBA Playoffs.

While they have been featured on NBA TV, true national networks like ESPN, TNT and ABC have completely shut Oklahoma City out of the schedule.

That will change this season, with the Thunder hosting the Orlando Magic on Nov. 1 at Paycom Center. This will air on TNT, with Paolo Banchero matching up with Chet Holmgren. It will be the first time fans will be able to watch the top two picks go head-to-head at the NBA level. It could truly be a battle between two future stars in this league. These two are the current favorites to win NBA Rookie of the Year.

By the time this game comes around, it will break a nearly 800-day drought for the Thunder playing on national television. As such, this will be one of the most anticipated games of the season.

Now that they have a legitimate top prospect to join Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, the Thunder are one step closer to being a competitive team. Within two years, Oklahoma City could be fighting for a playoff spot once again.

