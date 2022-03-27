Thunder Schedule: Four Game Week, Including Big Matchup Against Pistons

Four big games for the Thunder this week as the season gets closer to an end.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have just eight games remaining this season. Each of these will impact their final draft lottery odds, as the team looks to add another star in the 2022 NBA Draft.

This week, Oklahoma City has four games, two of which are against teams that are near the bottom of the standings. Will the Thunder pull out a couple of victories, or begin another losing streak?

Let’s take a look at their schedule for the week.

Monday, Mar. 28: at Portland Trail Blazers

Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports

Portland has lost eight of its last ten games and is sitting at 27-46 on the season. After making several moves at the recent trade deadline, this team is looking towards next season already.

The Thunder will kick off their week on the road against the Trail Blazers, which should be an interesting contest. Since the break, both of these teams have been among the worst in the entire NBA.

Wednesday, March 30: Atlanta Hawks

Bryan Terry / The Oklahoman-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Following a slow start to the season, the Hawks have looked much better of late. Oklahoma's own Trae Young is once again proving to be among the best guards in the league, carrying the team to a .500 record at 37-37.

Atlanta has won six of its last ten games, continuing to solidify a spot in the play-in tournament. The Hawks have a much better record at home (24-14) than on the road (13-23) as they come to Oklahoma City for a matchup this week.

Friday, April 1: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham has been one of the best rookies in the league this season after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He'll lead the Pistons this week against the Thunder in a game that will have major implications on final draft lottery odds.

Oklahoma City (21 wins) and Detroit (20 wins) both have their eyes on a top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The loser of this game will take a huge step in the right direction towards that happening.

Sunday, April 3: Phoenix Suns

Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Sports

The Suns have already solidified the best record in the NBA this season. Despite injury issues throughout the 2021-22 campaign, they've gone 60-14 to this point as they look to make another trip to the NBA Finals.

As such, this should be the toughest game of the week for Oklahoma City. While Phoenix has gone 9-1 in its last ten games, the Thunder have gone 1-9.

The three games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma. The contests can also be heard on the radio state-wide on 98.1 FM The Sports Animal in Oklahoma City and in Tulsa via 97.1 FM The Sports Animal Tulsa.

