Thunder Schedule: Loaded Slate Incoming for OKC

Fresh off a competitive schedule last week, Oklahoma City is in four a four-game slate with winnable contests ahead.

At just 2-8 in their last ten games, the Thunder have been unable to put four solid quarter together on a night basis.

Here is a look at OKC’s upcoming schedule for the week:

Monday, Jan. 17: Dallas Mavericks

Currently the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, Dallas has had a hit-or-miss season.

They’ve seen spurts of trending in both the right and wrong direction. Currently, they’re 8-2 in their last ten games, winning matchups agains the Grizzlies, Bulls and Warriors.

If OKC wants any chance at beating Dallas, they’ll have to limit superstar Luka Doncic.

Wednesday, Jan. 19: San Antonio Spurs

While not the San Antonio Spurs of old, the current roster is still plenty competitive at times.

They’ve lost four out of their last five games, but certainly still have the pieces to give OKC a decent shot.

Friday, Jan. 21: Charlotte Hornets

Its most competitive team in years, Charlotte has a polarizing young core.

Led by LaMelo Ball, Charlotte can hang around anyone or play down to anyone.

They’re currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

Saturday, Jan. 22: Cleveland Cavaliers

Oklahoma City and Cleveland played on Saturday.

Despite leading nearly the entire game, OKC suffered a dry spell in the fourth quarter and winded up losing by five.

The upcoming contest is likely to be just as competitive.

