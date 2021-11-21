Thunder Schedule: OKC Faces Three Projected Playoff Teams

The OKC Thunder are wrapping up their road trip at the start of this week before heading back home for two games.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have proven to be better than expected early in the 2021-22 season. Among the teams projected to be in the bottom five, the Thunder have looked the most complete.

With that in mind, they’ve got a tough week ahead as they finish their Eastern Conference road trip before coming back home to Oklahoma City for a pair of games.

Let’s take a look at their schedule for the week.

Monday, Nov. 15: at Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are one of the many teams in the Eastern Conference that are better than their record shows. Still below .500 on the season, they’re fresh off of a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Atlanta’s early struggles have been related to a poor defense that ranks in the bottom five of the NBA. With that in mind, the Thunder’s offense hasn’t been great of late, meaning that could be the determining factor in this game.

Wednesday, Nov. 24: Utah Jazz

After having the best regular season record in the NBA in the 2020-21 campaign, Utah currently sits at third in the Western Conference. They’ll be a tough test for OKC, especially considering they the Jazz are the top offensive team in the NBA.

With a balanced scoring attack, Utah has a handful of players that are fully capable of scoring 20 points on any given night. The Thunder defense that’s looked really good this season will be pushed to the limits in this matchup.

Friday, Nov. 26: Washington Wizards

Washington has been one of the top teams in the NBA this season, proving that their offseason moves were among the best of any in the NBA. With a ton of depth, they’ve found success early on and project to be a real threat in the postseason.

For the Thunder in this matchup, the game could come down to bench production. Led by Montrezl Harrell, the Wizards have built out a rotation that always has at least once high-level scorer on the floor.

The three games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma. The contests can also be heard on the radio state-wide on 98.1 FM The Sports Animal in Oklahoma City and in Tulsa via 97.1 FM The Sports Animal Tulsa.

