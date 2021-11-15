Thunder Schedule: OKC Faces Tough Four-Game Week

The OKC Thunder are entering a busy four-game week against some of the top teams in the NBA.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been on a hot streak over the past few weeks, including a four-game winning streak. On the season, they're now 5-7, which is good for tenth in the Western Conference.

With that in mind, the opponents the Thunder have ahead of them are extremely talented. Could this be a stretch in which Oklahoma City slides back down the standings?

Let’s take a look at their schedule for the week.

Monday, Nov. 15: Miami Heat

Miami has one of the most well-rounded teams in the entire NBA, which has allowed them to be dominant on both ends of the floor. The Heat are 8-5 on the season, putting them at fifth in the Eastern Conference.

While they may not have the most size, the Heat are extremely physical. For this young OKC team, it could be a major challenge to match Miami's style of play.

Wednesday, Nov. 17: Houston Rockets

In a home game against the Rockets, the Thunder might actually be favored for once. Houston is just 1-12 on the year, which is actually the worst record in the entire NBA.

These two teams matched up earlier this season, as Houston won by 33 points and got their only win victory far. With that in mind, OKC looks completely different than back in October and is a much more competitive team.

Friday, Nov. 19: at Milwaukee Bucks

The reigning champion Bucks have struggled early on this season with key pieces missing time on the court. Entering this week, they are 6-8, good for the No. 11 spot in the East.

Milwaukee still has a ton of talent and should still be among the favorites to win it all this season. With a ton of time left to turn things around, the Bucks should be near the top of the standings at the end of the regular season.

Saturday, Nov. 20: at Boston Celtics



Boston is one of the more interesting teams in the NBA this season, with a new-look roster that has taken some time to mesh. The Celtics are currently 6-7 on the season, but are more talented than their record would suggest.

The Celtics have a unique blend of young talent and veteran pieces to make a real splash in the postseason. For them, it will be about putting the pieces of the puzzle together and having each player thrive in their respective roles.

The three games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma. The contests can also be heard on the radio state-wide on 98.1 FM The Sports Animal in Oklahoma City and in Tulsa via 97.1 FM The Sports Animal Tulsa.

