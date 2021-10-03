Thunder Schedule: OKC Opens Preseason Slate With Hornets

Oklahoma City will open up its preseason slate against the Hornets on Monday.

There is Thunder basketball to be had in just over 24 hours.

Oklahoma City will kick off its preseason slate with a Monday matchup against the Hornets on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

Barring any injury setbacks, the team will roll out nine new faces, six of which are making their rookie debuts this season.

Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins, all drafted by OKC in the 2021 NBA Draft, will be looking to see their first NBA action outside of Summer League.

Oklahoma City's 2021 rookies. Nick Crain / SI Thunder

Giddey, selected with the sixth overall selection in this summer’s draft, spent just five minutes on-court in Summer League before rolling his ankle and sitting out the remaining four games.

“Yeah, well, the ankle is good, healthy, back to normal, but it was frustrating. Obviously I was really excited to play in the Summer League.” Giddey said. Yeah, I'm excited — I'm living my dream of being an NBA player, so there's not many things I can complain about right now. I'm just trying to take it day by day, and I'm looking forward to our first game — I'm excited for it.”

Vit Krejci and Rob Edwards, both of whom have spent time with the Thunder but have yet to make their pro debuts, could also make appearances.

Thunder fans will also be looking forward to the progression of Oklahoma City’s slew of returnees: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Darius Bazley, Aleksej Pokusevski, and many more.

OKC will play three more preseason games in the following weeks before its season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. against the Jazz.

The Thunder will open at home agains the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. in the newly renamed Paycom Center.

You can watch the preseason opener on OKCThunder.com and on the Thunder App, or listen on WWLS 98.1 FM in OKC.

